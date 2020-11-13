DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd delivers good result in first nine months of 2020
Hamburg, 13 November 2020
Hapag-Lloyd delivers good result in first nine months of 2020
- Strong earnings due to volume recovery in Q3, stable freight rates and low bunker prices
- Transport volumes only slightly below prior-year level thanks to Q3 upward trend
- Performance Safeguarding Program (PSP) delivers expected cost savings
At around USD 10.5 billion (EUR 9.4 billion) after the first nine months of the year, revenues were about 1 percent below the prior-year figure. This can primarily be attributed to pandemic-related effects, including a double-digit drop in demand in the second quarter and an overall transport volume that was 3.5 percent lower than the prior-year figure, at 8,696 TTEU (9M 2019: 9,011 TTEU). The average freight rate was up 2 percent, to 1,097 USD/TEU (9M 2019: 1,075 USD/TEU), which had a positive impact on earnings. In addition, transport expenses decreased more than proportionately by 6 percent, due to a combination of lower transport volumes, a lower average bunker price of USD 402 per metric tonne (9M 2019: USD 425 per tonne), and rigorous cost management as part of the Performance Safeguarding Program (PSP).
Based on the earnings forecast that was adjusted upwards in October, Hapag-Lloyd expects an EBITDA of EUR 2.4 to 2.6 billion and an EBIT of EUR 1.1 to 1.3 billion for the full financial year 2020.
