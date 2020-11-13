DGAP-News: Centrotec SE: further rise in revenue and earnings in third quarter; upgraded full-year forecast confirmed
2020. november 13., péntek, 07:30
Brilon, November 13, 2020 - As previously reported CENTROTEC SE, Brilon, maintained the positive development of the first half in the third quarter of 2020 and achieved revenue growth of 4.9% to EUR 179.7 million (previous year EUR 171.4 million). In the first nine months of the current year, revenue rose by 6.6% to EUR 502.1 million (previous year EUR 471.1 million). Organic growth amounted to 6.0%. The third-quarter operating result (EBIT) at Group level increased by 13.4% to EUR 15.8 million (previous year EUR 14.0 million) and over the year to date by 47.5% to EUR 32.6 million (previous year EUR 22.1 million). Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EUR 0.94 (previous year EUR 0.62) in the third quarter, and to EUR 1.37 (previous year EUR 1.04) for the first nine months.
CENTROTEC SE
Contact person
For further information, contact:
CENTROTEC SE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Centrotec SE
|Am Patbergschen Dorn 9
|59929 Brilon
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2961 96631-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2961 96631-100
|E-mail:
|ir@centrotec.de
|Internet:
|www.centrotec.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005407506
|WKN:
|540750
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1147933
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1147933 13.11.2020
