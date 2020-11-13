DGAP-Adhoc: MBB SE grows revenues in the first nine months to €511 million at an EBITDA margin of >10% and examines growth options for Friedrich Vorwerk
2020. november 13., péntek, 08:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBB SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
Disclosure of inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR
MBB SE grows revenues in the first nine months to €511 million at an EBITDA margin of >10% and examines growth options for Friedrich Vorwerk
Berlin, 13 November 2020 - MBB SE (ISIN DE000A0ETBQ4), a medium-sized family business, increased revenues by 25.2% to €510.6 million in the first nine months of 2020 despite the challenges of the
This positive development was mainly driven by the Service & Infrastructure segment, which generated total revenues of €277.7 million in the first nine months. What stands out in particular is the development of the Friedrich Vorwerk group, which benefits from significant investments into the European clean energy transition. In the first three quarters, these led to revenues of €221.9 million with an EBITDA margin of 17.8%. In order to further accelerate the strong growth of the company, Friedrich Vorwerk is currently evaluating potential growth options, which may include an IPO.
Based on the positive business development, MBB confirms its outlook for revenues of more than €660 million for the fiscal year 2020 with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 8% to 10%. With a net liquidity of €213.2 million, of which €181.5 million are attributable to the holding company, MBB considers itself to be excellently positioned for new acquisitions and expects an increase in possible acquisition opportunities in the coming months.
The complete interim statement is available at www.mbb.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Joachimsthaler Strasse 34
|10719 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 330
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 30 844 15 333
|E-mail:
|anfrage@mbb.com
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0ETBQ4
|WKN:
|A0ETBQ
|Indices:
|PXAP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1147920
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1147920 13-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
