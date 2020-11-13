DGAP-News: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA publishes Quarterly Statement for third quarter of 2020
2020. november 13., péntek, 11:11
Press Release
H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Quarterly statement for third quarter of 2020
- Recovery continued in third quarter of 2020
- EBITDA with EUR 14.1 million significantly above previous year
- Earnings projections of up to EUR 45.0 million confirmed
Salzbergen, November 13, 2020. H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA (abbrev.: H&R KGaA; ISIN DE000A2E4T77) has confirmed its preliminary revenue and earnings figures for the third quarter of 2020: Between July and September 2020 the company achieved a consolidated operating income (EBITDA - consolidated income before tax, other financial income and expenses and depreciation/amortization, impairment and appreciation of fixed assets and property, plant and equipment ) of EUR 14.1 million (Q3-2019: EUR 5.1 million.). It not only significantly exceeded the same quarter of the previous year, but also marked the strongest contribution to operating earnings in 2020. EBIT closed at EUR 1.9 million after last year"s EUR -6.5 million. Earnings before taxes (EBT) in the third quarter of 2020 were almost balanced at EUR -0.1 Million (Q3-2019: EUR -8.4 million), the company closed the net income attributable to shareholders with EUR -1.2 million (Q3-2019: EUR -6.0 million). Sales revenues in the third quarter of the current financial year fell to EUR 208.1 million (Q3-2019: EUR 274.7 million), in particular due to purchase quantities that increased during the current year but did not reach previous years" figures.
Overview of main key figures:
For the full year H&R currently expects an achievable EBITDA of up to EUR 45.0 million.
For further statements on the trends in business performance and earnings, the company refers to the quarterly report for the third statement of 2020, published today, which is available for download at www.hur.com in the "Investor Relations" section.
Contact information:
Forward-looking statements and forecasts:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Neuenkirchener Str. 8
|48499 Salzbergen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 43 218 321
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 43 218 390
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@hur.com
|Internet:
|www.hur.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4T77
|WKN:
|A2E4T7
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1147870
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1147870 13.11.2020
