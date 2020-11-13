

Berlin, November 13, 2020 - Delivery Hero SE ("Delivery Hero") confirms the receipt of the so called examiner"s report in which the case team of the Korea Fair Trade Commission ("KFTC") recommended that the KFTC require the divestment of Delivery Hero"s 100% South-Korean subsidiary Delivery Hero Korea LLC. ("Yogiyo") as a condition to the antitrust approval for the previously announced joint venture with Woowa Brothers Corp. ("Woowa").



Delivery Hero had announced the purchase of shares in, and the establishment of a joint venture with the management of, Woowa, the operator of South Korea"s largest food delivery platform, on December 13, 2019. The issue of the confidential examiner"s report marks an interim step prior to hearings with, a final decision and approval of the KFTC. There is no certainty whether the KFTC would follow the suggestions of the examiner"s report to ask for the divestment of Yogiyo or request other remedies from Delivery Hero in its final approval of the joint venture.



