va-Q-tec signs extensive heads of terms agreement relating to global coronavirus vaccine logistics





13-Nov-2020 / 11:51 CET/CEST





Würzburg, 13 November 2020. va-Q-tec, a provider of highly efficient thermal containers and boxes for temperature-controlled logistics, announces the successful completion of an extensive heads of terms agreement with a top global pharmaceuticals manufacturer to provide thermal containers for the international distribution of a coronavirus vaccine. On the basis of the heads of terms agreement, the parties intend to conclude a final agreement for the total volume of the partnership.





It has been agreed with the partner that, subject to approval, the large-volume distribution of its vaccines will start worldwide in the first quarter of 2021, deploying va-Q-tec"s thermal containers. The potential order volume extends over several thousand of the high-performance thermal containers, and is thereby worth a high single-digit amount in millions of euros of sales revenues. One of the essential prerequisites for this is the approval of the active substance, which is currently assumed. If implemented in full, the present agreement ranks as the most extensive in the company"s history, and probably also as one of the first, as well as one of the largest, such agreements in the thermal container sector.





va-Q-tec is in advanced negotiations aimed at partnerships with further international vaccine manufacturers for orders relating to vaccine transports.





About va-Q-tec



va-Q-tec is a pioneer in highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation and TempChain logistics. The company develops, produces and markets highly efficient and consequently thin vacuum insulation panels (VIPs) as well as phase change materials (PCMs) for reliable and energy-efficient temperature controlling. In addition, va-Q-tec produces passive thermal packaging systems (containers and boxes) through optimally integrating VIPs and PCMs, which can maintain constant temperatures, depending on type, for up to 200 hours without external energy input. In order to implement temperature-sensitive logistics chains, va-Q-tec - within a global partner network - operates a fleet of rental containers and boxes meeting demanding thermal protection standards. Along with Healthcare & Logistics as the main market, va-Q-tec addresses the following further markets: Appliances & Food, Technics & Industry, Building, and Mobility. The high-growth company, which was founded in 2001, is based in Würzburg, Germany. Further information: www.va-q-tec.com







