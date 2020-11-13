





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















13.11.2020 / 18:00









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Herr

Vorname:

Alexander

Nachname(n):

von Witzleben



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG





b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Derivat

Beschreibung:

Call-Option

Basisinstrument: VERBIO-Stammaktie

ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6

Basispreis: 22,00 EUR1) / 22,50 EUR2) / 23,00 EUR3)

Fälligkeit: 18. Juni 2021, UTC+1







b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf Call-Option





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

1,7190 EUR





120330,00 EUR



1,5320 EUR





107240,00 EUR



1,3630 EUR





54420,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

1,5672 EUR





282090,0000 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-11-12; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



