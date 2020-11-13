DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch

1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Herr
Vorname: Alexander
Nachname(n): von Witzleben

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG


b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Derivat
Beschreibung: Call-Option
Basisinstrument: VERBIO-Stammaktie
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6
Basispreis: 22,00 EUR1) / 22,50 EUR2) / 23,00 EUR3)
Fälligkeit: 18. Juni 2021, UTC+1


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf Call-Option


c) Preis(e) und Volumen

















Preis(e) Volumen
1,7190 EUR 120330,00 EUR
1,5320 EUR 107240,00 EUR
1,3630 EUR 54420,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
1,5672 EUR 282090,0000 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-11-12; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)

04109 Leipzig

Deutschland
Internet: www.verbio.de





 
