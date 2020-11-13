DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG english

13.11.2020 / 18:00




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Herr
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): von Witzleben

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG


b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
Description: Call-Option
underlying: VERBIO-common share
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6
basicprice: 22,00 EUR1) / 22,50 EUR2) / 23,00 EUR3)
Due date: June 18,2021 , UTC+1


b) Nature of the transaction

Short Call


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
1.7190 EUR 120330.00 EUR
1.5320 EUR 107240.00 EUR
1.3630 EUR 54420.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1.5672 EUR 282090.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-12; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














13.11.2020
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)

04109 Leipzig

Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de





 
63569  13.11.2020 


