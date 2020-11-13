





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















13.11.2020 / 18:00









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Herr

First name:

Alexander

Last name(s):

von Witzleben



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG





b) LEI

529900W51PINCFFALS96



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Derivative

Description:

Call-Option

Underlying: VERBIO-Stammaktie

ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6

basic price: 22,00 EUR1) / 22,50 EUR2) / 23,00 EUR3)

Due date: August 20,2021 UTC+1





b) Nature of the transaction

Short Call





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.9450 EUR





126425.00 EUR



1.7590 EUR





114335.00 EUR



1.5850 EUR





47550.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

1.8019 EUR





288310.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-12; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























13.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



