DGAP-News: Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG: Francotyp-Postalia confirms nine-month figures for 2020
2020. november 16., hétfő, 06:59
P R E S S R E L E A S E
- Despite Corona pandemic, revenues fall by only 3.2 % to € 147.6 million
In the first nine months of 2020, FP generated revenues of € 147.6 million compared to € 152.4 million in the same period of the previous year. EBITDA reached € 19.5 million compared to € 21.0 million in the same period of the previous year. In the first nine months of 2020, the Company increased free cash flow to € 7.1 million compared with € 0.6 million in the previous year. Adjusted for investments in finance lease assets, M&A as well as payments for the JUMP project, free cash flow reached € 11.7 million compared to € 7.0 million in the prior-year period.
Robust core business
Revenue in Mail Services, the product area surrounding the collection, franking and consolidation of business mail, rose by 4.3 % to € 42.9 million and continued to grow profitably. This is evidence of the successful realignment, but the effects of the Corona pandemic were also strongly felt in this product area. Following a slight increase in the first quarter of 2020, the volume of mail processed declined slightly over the period under review.
Revenue in the software/digital business was down 6.0 % to € 12.2 million. Both the hybrid mail services business and the new digital products such as FP Sign and IoT were negatively impacted by the effects of the corona pandemic. The Software/Digital product area is currently undergoing validation with a focus on business models with a clear value proposition for customers and significant scaling potential for FP.
FP increases earnings per share to € 0.24
Depreciation, amortization and impairments, on the other hand, decreased significantly by 10.3 % to € 14.6 million. EBIT thus improved slightly to € 4.9 million. Consolidated net income climbed by 35.7 % to € 3.8 million. This corresponds to earnings per share of € 0.24 compared to € 0.17 for the first nine months of 2019.
Guidance for 2020
Carsten Lind, CEO of the FP Group, says: "FP is a strong brand and has a robust business model. We will develop the digital business segments into a relevant part of the company and thus achieve a significant and sustainable increase in the value of the company. Together with my colleagues on the Management Board Patricius de Gruyter and Sven Meise, I will do everything in my power to leverage FP"s potential, which has not yet been fully realized".
Key figures at a glance:
For Investor Relations press enquiries, please contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Francotyp-Postalia Holding AG
|Prenzlauer Promenade 28
|13089 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 410
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 220 660 425
|E-mail:
|ir@francotyp.com
|Internet:
|www.fp-francotyp.com
|ISIN:
|DE000FPH9000
|WKN:
|FPH900
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1148245
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1148245 16.11.2020
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]