1. Details of issuer

Name:

Global Fashion Group S.A.

Street:

5, Heienhaff

Postal code:

L-1736

City:

Senningerberg

Luxemburg

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

5493001035L29EQRO222



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

Acquisition of majority interest in an indirect subsidiary which led to an acquisition of voting rights



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Zerena GmbH

City of registered office, country: Grünwald, Germany



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Rocket Internet SE





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

06 Nov 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

16.06 %

N/A %

16.06 %

197,336,716

Previous notification

17.06 %

N/A %

17.06 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

LU2010095458



31,691,283

%

16.06 %

Total

31,691,283

16.06 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









%





Total



%



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %











%







Total



%



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

Zerena GmbH

16.06% %

%

16.06% %

Rocata GmbH

%

%

%

Global Founders GmbH

%

%

%

Rocket Internet SE

15.79% %

%

15.79% %

Rocket Middle East GmbH

Below 5% %

%

%









Zerena GmbH

16.06% %

%

16.06% %

Rocata GmbH

%

%

%

Global Founders GmbH

%

%

%

Rocket Internet SE

15.79% %

%

15.79% %

MKC Brillant Services GmbH

Below 5% %

%

%









Zerena GmbH

16.06% %

%

16.06% %

Rocata GmbH

%

%

%

Global Founders GmbH

%

%

%

Rocket Internet SE

15.79% %

%

15.79% %

Bambino 53. V V GmbH

Below 5% %

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Attachment to section 8 of the voting rights notification

N⁰ - Name - Directly controlled by (use number from 1st)

1. Zerena GmbH

2. Rocata GmbH - Directly controlled by 1. Zerena GmbH

3. Global Founders GmbH - Directly controlled by 2. Rocata GmbH

4. Rocket Internet SE- Directly controlled by 3. Global Founders GmbH

5. Rocket Middle East GmbH- Directly controlled by 4. Rocket Internet SE



1. Zerena GmbH

2. Rocata GmbH - Directly controlled by 1. Zerena GmbH

3. Global Founders GmbH- Directly controlled by 2. Rocata GmbH

4. Rocket Internet SE- Directly controlled by 3. Global Founders GmbH

6. MKC Brillant Ser-vices GmbH - Directly controlled by 4. Rocket Internet SE



1. Zerena GmbH

2. Rocata GmbH- Directly controlled by 1. Zerena GmbH

3. Global Founders GmbH - Directly controlled by 2. Rocata GmbH

4. Rocket Internet SE- Directly controlled by 3. Global Founders GmbH

7. Bambino 53. V V GmbH- Directly controlled by 4. Rocket Internet SE





Date

16 Nov 2020



