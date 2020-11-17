DGAP-PVR: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution








16.11.2020 / 18:11



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Global Fashion Group S.A.
Street: 5, Heienhaff
Postal code: L-1736
City: Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5493001035L29EQRO222

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Acquisition of majority interest in an indirect subsidiary which led to an acquisition of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Zerena GmbH
City of registered office, country: Grünwald, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Rocket Internet SE

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

06 Nov 2020

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 16.06 % N/A % 16.06 % 197,336,716
Previous notification 17.06 % N/A % 17.06 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
LU2010095458
31,691,283 % 16.06 %
Total 31,691,283 16.06 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG










Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




 %
    Total
%

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %





 %
      Total
%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



































































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Zerena GmbH 16.06% % % 16.06% %
Rocata GmbH % % %
Global Founders GmbH % % %
Rocket Internet SE 15.79% % % 15.79% %
Rocket Middle East GmbH Below 5% % % %
 


Zerena GmbH 16.06% % % 16.06% %
Rocata GmbH % % %
Global Founders GmbH % % %
Rocket Internet SE 15.79% % % 15.79% %
MKC Brillant Services GmbH Below 5% % % %
 


Zerena GmbH 16.06% % % 16.06% %
Rocata GmbH % % %
Global Founders GmbH % % %
Rocket Internet SE 15.79% % % 15.79% %
Bambino 53. V V GmbH Below 5% % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Attachment to section 8 of the voting rights notification
N⁰ - Name - Directly controlled by (use number from 1st)
1. Zerena GmbH
2. Rocata GmbH - Directly controlled by 1. Zerena GmbH
3. Global Founders GmbH - Directly controlled by 2. Rocata GmbH
4. Rocket Internet SE- Directly controlled by 3. Global Founders GmbH
5. Rocket Middle East GmbH- Directly controlled by 4. Rocket Internet SE

1. Zerena GmbH
2. Rocata GmbH - Directly controlled by 1. Zerena GmbH
3. Global Founders GmbH- Directly controlled by 2. Rocata GmbH
4. Rocket Internet SE- Directly controlled by 3. Global Founders GmbH
6. MKC Brillant Ser-vices GmbH - Directly controlled by 4. Rocket Internet SE

1. Zerena GmbH
2. Rocata GmbH- Directly controlled by 1. Zerena GmbH
3. Global Founders GmbH - Directly controlled by 2. Rocata GmbH
4. Rocket Internet SE- Directly controlled by 3. Global Founders GmbH
7. Bambino 53. V V GmbH- Directly controlled by 4. Rocket Internet SE 


Date

16 Nov 2020














Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.

5, Heienhaff

L-1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com





 
