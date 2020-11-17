DGAP-PVR: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2020. november 16., hétfő, 18:11
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A.
16.11.2020 / 18:11
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|Street:
|5, Heienhaff
|Postal code:
|L-1736
|City:
|Senningerberg
Luxemburg
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5493001035L29EQRO222
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|X
|Other reason:
Acquisition of majority interest in an indirect subsidiary which led to an acquisition of voting rights
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Zerena GmbH
City of registered office, country: Grünwald, Germany
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Details on total positionsa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|16.06 %
|N/A %
|16.06 %
|197,336,716
|Previous notification
|17.06 %
|N/A %
|17.06 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|LU2010095458
|31,691,283
| %
|16.06 %
|Total
|31,691,283
|16.06 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
| %
|
|
|Total
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
| %
|
|
|
|Total
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Zerena GmbH
|16.06% %
| %
|16.06% %
|Rocata GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Global Founders GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Rocket Internet SE
|15.79% %
| %
|15.79% %
|Rocket Middle East GmbH
|Below 5% %
| %
| %
|
|Zerena GmbH
|16.06% %
| %
|16.06% %
|Rocata GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Global Founders GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Rocket Internet SE
|15.79% %
| %
|15.79% %
|MKC Brillant Services GmbH
|Below 5% %
| %
| %
|
|Zerena GmbH
|16.06% %
| %
|16.06% %
|Rocata GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Global Founders GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|Rocket Internet SE
|15.79% %
| %
|15.79% %
|Bambino 53. V V GmbH
|Below 5% %
| %
| %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
|Attachment to section 8 of the voting rights notification
N⁰ - Name - Directly controlled by (use number from 1st)
1. Zerena GmbH
2. Rocata GmbH - Directly controlled by 1. Zerena GmbH
3. Global Founders GmbH - Directly controlled by 2. Rocata GmbH
4. Rocket Internet SE- Directly controlled by 3. Global Founders GmbH
5. Rocket Middle East GmbH- Directly controlled by 4. Rocket Internet SE
1. Zerena GmbH
2. Rocata GmbH - Directly controlled by 1. Zerena GmbH
3. Global Founders GmbH- Directly controlled by 2. Rocata GmbH
4. Rocket Internet SE- Directly controlled by 3. Global Founders GmbH
6. MKC Brillant Ser-vices GmbH - Directly controlled by 4. Rocket Internet SE
1. Zerena GmbH
2. Rocata GmbH- Directly controlled by 1. Zerena GmbH
3. Global Founders GmbH - Directly controlled by 2. Rocata GmbH
4. Rocket Internet SE- Directly controlled by 3. Global Founders GmbH
7. Bambino 53. V V GmbH- Directly controlled by 4. Rocket Internet SE
Date
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|https://global-fashion-group.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1148550 16.11.2020
