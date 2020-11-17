

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft: Vorzeitige teilweise Rückführung der 450 Millionen Euro Anleihe mit Fälligkeit in 2024 in Höhe von 150 Millionen Euro





Hamburg, 16. November 2020



Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft: Vorzeitige teilweise Rückführung der 450 Millionen Euro Anleihe mit Fälligkeit in 2024 in Höhe von 150 Millionen Euro



Die Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft hat soeben beschlossen, die mit einem Kupon von 5,125 % verzinste Euro Anleihe mit Fälligkeit in 2024 (ISIN XS1645113322 und ISIN XS1645114056) zum 30. November 2020 in Höhe von 150 Millionen Euro zu dem festgelegten Rückzahlungspreis von 102,563 % vorzeitig teilweise zurückzuführen.









Kontakt:



Heiko Hoffmann



Senior Director Investor Relations





Hapag-Lloyd AG



Ballindamm 25



20095 Hamburg



Telefon +49 40 3001-2896



Fax +49 40 3001-72896



Mobil +49 172 875-2126

