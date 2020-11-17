DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft: Vorzeitige teilweise Rückführung der 450 Millionen Euro Anleihe mit Fälligkeit in 2024 in Höhe von 150 Millionen Euro

2020. november 16., hétfő, 18:07





DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe


Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft: Vorzeitige teilweise Rückführung der 450 Millionen Euro Anleihe mit Fälligkeit in 2024 in Höhe von 150 Millionen Euro


16.11.2020 / 18:07 CET/CEST


Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Hamburg, 16. November 2020



Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft: Vorzeitige teilweise Rückführung der 450 Millionen Euro Anleihe mit Fälligkeit in 2024 in Höhe von 150 Millionen Euro



Die Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft hat soeben beschlossen, die mit einem Kupon von 5,125 % verzinste Euro Anleihe mit Fälligkeit in 2024 (ISIN XS1645113322 und ISIN XS1645114056) zum 30. November 2020 in Höhe von 150 Millionen Euro zu dem festgelegten Rückzahlungspreis von 102,563 % vorzeitig teilweise zurückzuführen.






Kontakt:

Heiko Hoffmann

Senior Director Investor Relations


Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ballindamm 25

20095 Hamburg

Telefon +49 40 3001-2896

Fax +49 40 3001-72896

Mobil +49 172 875-2126







16.11.2020 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de


























Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ballindamm 25

20095 Hamburg

Deutschland
Telefon: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 2896
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-Mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1148508





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



1148508  16.11.2020 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1148508&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum