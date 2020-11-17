DGAP-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Bond





Hamburg, 16 November 2020



Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft: Early partial redemption of EUR 450 million Senior Notes due 2024 in an amount of EUR 150 million



Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has just decided to early partially redeem EUR 150 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 5.125 % senior notes due 2024 (ISIN XS1645113322 and ISIN XS1645114056) on 30 November 2020 at the fixed redemption price of 102.563 %.









Contact:



Heiko Hoffmann



Senior Director Investor Relations





Hapag-Lloyd AG



Ballindamm 25



20095 Hamburg



Phone +49 40 3001-2896



Fax +49 40 3001-72896



Mobile +49 172 875-2126

