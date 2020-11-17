DGAP-News: Abivax Receives "Best Technology Award" at the European Mediscience Awards 2020
2020. november 16., hétfő, 18:30
Abivax Receives "Best Technology Award" at the European Mediscience Awards 2020
PARIS, November 16, 2020 - xx:00 a.m. (CET) - Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, announced today that it received the "Best Technology Award" at the European Mediscience Awards 2020. The Award recognizes solutions which are highly innovative, well-funded, and capable of significant commercial success and, out of the four shortlisted companies, Abivax"s technology was selected as the most deserving by this year"s Mediscience Voting Panel.
Abivax received the award for ABX464, an innovative drug candidate with a novel, unique mechanism of action derived from the Company"s chemical library of over 2,200 small molecules. With its antiviral and anti-inflammatory effect as well as tissue repair properties that have been demonstrated in several pre-clinical as well as clinical studies, ABX464 has the potential to treat several severe, acute and chronic inflammatory diseases. ABX464"s clinical late-stage development programs currently focus on chronic inflammatory bowel diseases, particularly ulcerative colitis and Crohn"s disease. ABX464 is also being tested in rheumatoid arthritis and, more recently, in Covid-19 to evaluate its potential to prevent hyper-inflammation and to inhibit the replication of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in high-risk patients. The Company is constantly exploring further indications where ABX464 might be beneficial for patients.
"We are proud and feel honored to receive the "Best Technology Award" and I would like to thank the entire Abivax team for their efforts and commitment. This distinction once again validates the promising potential of our drug candidate, ABX464. The recently published two-year data of the Phase 2a maintenance study in ulcerative colitis confirmed its good safety profile along with promising short- and long-term clinical efficacy," said Prof. Hartmut Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of Abivax. "Abivax"s lead molecule has the potential to become the first in a novel class of oral and easy administrable drugs that could be a game changer in the treatment of chronic inflammatory diseases, a huge market with a high unmet medical need. We look forward to further exploring and developing the full potential of ABX464 for the benefit of all patients in need of novel therapeutic management options."
DISCLAIMER
This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates (including patient recruitment) with respect to certain of the Company"s programs. Although the Company believes that its forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that have been deemed reasonable, such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its registration document (Document d"Enregistrement Universel). Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law.
