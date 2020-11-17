

Ingolstadt, November 16, 2020 - The resolution of AUDI AG"s Annual General Meeting on 31 July 2020 regarding the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of AUDI AG to Volkswagen AG as the principal shareholder pursuant to Section 327a et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act in return for an adequate cash compensation payable by Volkswagen AG in the amount of EUR 1,551.53 per no-par-value bearer Audi share was entered in the commercial register of the local court in Ingolstadt today.





Upon entry of the transfer resolution in the commercial register, all shares held by minority shareholders of AUDI AG were transferred by operation of law to Volkswagen AG.





The listing of AUDI AG shares will be discontinued shortly.





The details of the payment of the cash compensation will be disclosed separately in the Federal Gazette in the near future.





