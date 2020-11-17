DGAP-Adhoc: AUDI AG: Entry of the transfer resolution in the commercial register
2020. november 16., hétfő, 18:50
DGAP-Ad-hoc: AUDI AG / Key word(s): Delisting
Ingolstadt, November 16, 2020 - The resolution of AUDI AG"s Annual General Meeting on 31 July 2020 regarding the transfer of the shares of the minority shareholders of AUDI AG to Volkswagen AG as the principal shareholder pursuant to Section 327a et seq. of the German Stock Corporation Act in return for an adequate cash compensation payable by Volkswagen AG in the amount of EUR 1,551.53 per no-par-value bearer Audi share was entered in the commercial register of the local court in Ingolstadt today.
Upon entry of the transfer resolution in the commercial register, all shares held by minority shareholders of AUDI AG were transferred by operation of law to Volkswagen AG.
The listing of AUDI AG shares will be discontinued shortly.
The details of the payment of the cash compensation will be disclosed separately in the Federal Gazette in the near future.
AUDI AG
The Management Board
Contact:
robert.schwarzl@audi.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|AUDI AG
|Auto-Union-Straße 1
|85045 Ingolstadt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)841 89-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)841 89-30900
|E-mail:
|robert.schwarzl@audi.de
|Internet:
|www.audi.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006757008
|WKN:
|675700
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1148552
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1148552 16-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]
-
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Hails Ontario"s Easing of Cannabis Retail Licensing Restrictions, Readies Plan to Fast Track Kaya Shack(TM) Retail Cannabis Store Franchise Sales
[2019.12.17. 14:01]
-
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG veröffentlicht Ergebnisse für das 3. Quartal und senkt Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2019
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 19:15]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG publishes third quarter results and lowers forecast for the 2019 financial year
[2019.11.14. 18:50]