1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Klaus

Last name(s):

Helmrich



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

W38RGI023J3WT1HWRP32



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007236101





b) Nature of the transaction

Sale of Siemens shares to cover tax and contributions obligations on share transfers in connection with a Siemens Stock Program

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

113.0400 EUR





619039.4800 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

113.0400 EUR





619039.4800 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-13; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



