DGAP-PVR: Adler Modemärkte AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.11.2020 / 18:39



Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer










Name: Adler Modemärkte AG
Street: Industriestraße Ost 1-7
Postal code: 63808
City: Haibach
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900US7E2EM894FT55

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Attribution due to attainment of control (see point 10).

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: Prime Partners GmbH
City of registered office, country: Bockenheimer Landstraße 51-53, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Prime Capital Debt SCS, SICAV-FIS und Prime Capital Access SA, SICAV-FIS

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

02 Nov 2020

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 11.65 % 0.00 % 11.65 % 18510000
Previous notification 0 % 0 % 0 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1H8MU2 0 2155967 0.00 % 11.65 %
Total 2155967 11.65 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG












Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %



0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG














Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %




0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:





































Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Prime Partners GmbH % % %
Prime Capital AG % % %
Prime Capital (GP) S.ar.l. % % %
Prime Capital Debt SCS, SICAV-FIS 6.08 % % 6.08 %
- % % %
Prime Partners GmbH % % %
Prime Capital AG % % %
Prime AIFM Lux S.A. 11.65 % % 11.65 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)


Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:






Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

The notification is based on a majority stake in Prime Capital AG (controlling position). As a result, the voting rights already attributed to Prime Capital AG are attributed to the notifying party under item 3 as the ultimate parent company. 


Date

16 Nov 2020














Language: English
Company: Adler Modemärkte AG

Industriestraße Ost 1-7

63808 Haibach

Germany
Internet: www.adlermode.com





 
