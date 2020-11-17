DGAP-Adhoc: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler announces Mid-term Targets
2020. november 17., kedd, 18:46
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler announces Mid-term Targets
The targets for the FX-adjusted sales growth apply on average for the period 2021-2025. The lower end of the respective target ranges for the EBIT margin before special items should be reached in 2023 at the latest. The values regularly published by IHS Markit form the basis for the growth of the Light Vehicle Production. The growth of the global GDP and the growth of the worldwide Industrial Production is determined using data from Oxford Economics.
For the Schaeffler Group the following Mid-term Targets apply until 2025:
The lower end of the respective target ranges should be reached in 2023 at the latest.
Furthermore, the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG has set the following parameters for its capital structure and its dividend policy. The debt leverage of the Schaeffler Group defined as net debt divided by EBITDA before special items shall be 1.2x to 1.7x in the years 2021-2025. The dividend policy remains unchanged. As before, the aim is to distribute 30% - 50% of net income before special items after taxes to the shareholders.
"EBIT", "EBIT margin (before special items)", "EBITDA (before special items), "free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities", "average capital employed" and "net income before special items" have the meaning ascribed to them in the annual report 2019 on pages 14f and 30, which may be retrieved under www.schaeffler.com.
___________________________________________________________________________
Contact:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaeffler AG
|Industriestr. 1-3
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|09132 - 82 0
|E-mail:
|ir@schaeffler.com
|Internet:
|www.schaeffler.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SHA0159
|WKN:
|SHA015
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1148877
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1148877 17-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
