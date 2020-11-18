DGAP-Adhoc: va-Q-tec approves bond issue with total volume of CHF 20 million to CHF 25 million
2020. november 17., kedd, 20:38
DGAP-Ad-hoc: va-Q-tec AG / Key word(s): Bond
Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 (1) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)
va-Q-tec approves bond issue with total volume of CHF 20 million to CHF 25 million
The final terms of the bond (issue amount and coupon) will be determined and communicated by 24 November 2020 at the latest, following a bookbuilding process, and on the basis of demand and general market conditions. Payment for the bond and its provisional admission to official quotation on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG will occur on 30 November 2020.
IR contact
cometis AG
About va-Q-tec
Further information: www.va-q-tec.com
This announcement constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. In relation to the securities described in this announcement, a public offer of securities for sale will not occur in Germany or in any other member state of the European Economic Area or in the United Kingdom.
The securities described in this announcement have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration, or an exemption from registration.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|va-Q-tec AG
|Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
|97080 Würzburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)931 35 942 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)931 35 942 10
|E-mail:
|IR@va-Q-tec.com
|Internet:
|www.va-Q-tec.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006636681
|WKN:
|663668
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1148896
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1148896 17-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
