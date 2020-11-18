DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A.: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers, as amended

Global Fashion Group S.A.: Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers, as amended








The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ANNEX B



 








































1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting


rights are attachedi (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF)
  Global Fashion Group S.A.
2. Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer)
  N/A
3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer
  213,836,716
4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii
  213,836,716
5. Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional)
   
6. Origin of the changeiii
  Capital increase
   
7. Date when the change occurred 18/11/2020
8. In the previous notification (optional)
  - the total number of shares was of 197.336.716
  the total number of voting rights was of


the total number of exercisable voting		 197.336.716


197.336.716

 

 



i Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate.



ii For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of Circular CSSF 08/349.



iii As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.















Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.

5, Heienhaff

L-1736 Senningerberg

Luxemburg
Phone: +352 691 20 56 54
E-mail: investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com
ISIN: LU2010095458
WKN: A2PLUG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1149166





 
