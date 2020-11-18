





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Torsten

Nachname(n):

Derr



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

SGL CARBON SE





b) LEI

52990038IB31TYK07X63



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0007235301





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

3,2500 EUR





5014,75 EUR



3,2400 EUR





916,92 EUR



3,2400 EUR





929,88 EUR



3,2450 EUR





934,56 EUR



3,2400 EUR





285,12 EUR



3,2450 EUR





717,145 EUR



3,2450 EUR





992,97 EUR



3,2450 EUR





863,17 EUR



3,2500 EUR





864,50 EUR



3,2500 EUR





916,50 EUR



3,2500 EUR





494,00 EUR



3,2500 EUR





204,75 EUR



3,2500 EUR





169,00 EUR



3,2500 EUR





565,50 EUR



3,2500 EUR





120,25 EUR



3,2500 EUR





221,00 EUR



3,2400 EUR





897,48 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

3,2468 EUR





15107,4950 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-11-16; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



