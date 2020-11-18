





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















18.11.2020 / 16:09









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Torsten

Last name(s):

Derr



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

SGL CARBON SE





b) LEI

52990038IB31TYK07X63



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007235301





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

3.2500 EUR





5014.75 EUR



3.2400 EUR





916.92 EUR



3.2400 EUR





929.88 EUR



3.2450 EUR





934.56 EUR



3.2400 EUR





285.12 EUR



3.2450 EUR





717.145 EUR



3.2450 EUR





992.97 EUR



3.2450 EUR





863.17 EUR



3.2500 EUR





864.50 EUR



3.2500 EUR





916.50 EUR



3.2500 EUR





494.00 EUR



3.2500 EUR





204.75 EUR



3.2500 EUR





169.00 EUR



3.2500 EUR





565.50 EUR



3.2500 EUR





120.25 EUR



3.2500 EUR





221.00 EUR



3.2400 EUR





897.48 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

3.2468 EUR





15107.4950 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-16; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Xetra

MIC:

XETR



