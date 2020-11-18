DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








18.11.2020 / 16:15




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Torsten
Last name(s): Derr

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SGL CARBON SE


b) LEI

52990038IB31TYK07X63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007235301


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

























































Price(s) Volume(s)
3.2400 EUR 865.08 EUR
3.2400 EUR 926.64 EUR
3.2350 EUR 934.915 EUR
3.2450 EUR 924.825 EUR
3.2450 EUR 902.11 EUR
3.2500 EUR 237.25 EUR
3.2450 EUR 898.865 EUR
3.2450 EUR 921.58 EUR
3.2500 EUR 893.75 EUR
3.2500 EUR 929.50 EUR
3.2500 EUR 926.25 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
3.2446 EUR 9360.7650 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-16; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Acquis Exchange PLC
MIC: AQXE














Language: English
Company: SGL CARBON SE

Söhnleinstraße 8

65201 Wiesbaden

Germany
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com





 
