1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Torsten
Nachname(n): Derr

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

SGL CARBON SE


b) LEI

52990038IB31TYK07X63 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007235301


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen



























Preis(e) Volumen
3,2500 EUR 906,75 EUR
3,2450 EUR 525,69 EUR
3,2500 EUR 325,00 EUR
3,2500 EUR 3575,00 EUR
3,2500 EUR 4225,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
3,2497 EUR 9557,4400 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-11-17; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Acquis Exchange PLC
MIC: AQXE














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SGL CARBON SE

Söhnleinstraße 8

65201 Wiesbaden

Deutschland
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



63626  18.11.2020 


