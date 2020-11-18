





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















18.11.2020 / 16:15









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Torsten

Nachname(n):

Derr



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

SGL CARBON SE





b) LEI

52990038IB31TYK07X63



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0007235301





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

3,2400 EUR





865,08 EUR



3,2400 EUR





926,64 EUR



3,2350 EUR





934,915 EUR



3,2450 EUR





924,825 EUR



3,2450 EUR





902,11 EUR



3,2500 EUR





237,25 EUR



3,2450 EUR





898,865 EUR



3,2450 EUR





921,58 EUR



3,2500 EUR





893,75 EUR



3,2500 EUR





929,50 EUR



3,2500 EUR





926,25 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

3,2446 EUR





9360,7650 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-11-16; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Acquis Exchange PLC

MIC:

AQXE



a) Namea) Position / Statusb) Erstmeldunga) Nameb) LEIa) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennungb) Art des Geschäftsc) Preis(e) und Volumend) Aggregierte Informationene) Datum des Geschäftsf) Ort des Geschäfts

























18.11.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de



