DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch

2020. november 18., szerda, 16:25















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








18.11.2020 / 16:23




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Torsten
Nachname(n): Derr

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

SGL CARBON SE


b) LEI

52990038IB31TYK07X63 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007235301


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen












Preis(e) Volumen
3,2350 EUR 886,39 EUR
3,2100 EUR 314,58 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
3,2284 EUR 1200,9700 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-11-17; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














18.11.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SGL CARBON SE

Söhnleinstraße 8

65201 Wiesbaden

Deutschland
Internet: www.sglcarbon.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



63627  18.11.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum