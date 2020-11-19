DGAP-DD: Brenntag AG english

19.11.2020 / 12:46




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Steven
Last name(s): Terwindt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Amendment

Change of market place

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Brenntag AG


b) LEI

NNROIXVWJ7CPSR27SV97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase, processed via joint custody account with spouse


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
58.38 EUR 1167.60 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
58.38 EUR 1167.60 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-11; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: Brenntag AG

Messeallee 11

45131 Essen

Germany
Internet: www.brenntag.com





 
