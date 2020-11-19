





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















19.11.2020 / 18:17









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Felix

Last name(s):

von Borck



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Senior Key Account Manager Sales and co-founder







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

AKASOL AG





b) LEI

529900ZMVBM4A9UBTH42



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2JNWZ9





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

67.92 EUR





20715.60 EUR



67.89 EUR





882.57 EUR



67.86 EUR





746.46 EUR



67.80 EUR





45493.80 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

67.84 EUR





67838.43 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-16; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange

MIC:

FRAA



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























19.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



