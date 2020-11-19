DGAP-DD: Westwing Group AG english

2020. november 19., csütörtök, 18:31















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








19.11.2020 / 18:30




The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Smalla

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Westwing Group AG


b) LEI

529900BN8B4KAHILIX84 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
23.5000 EUR 4352200.0000 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
23.5000 EUR 4352200.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-17; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Berenberg SI
MIC: BGSI














19.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Westwing Group AG

Moosacher Straße 88

80809 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



63653  19.11.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum