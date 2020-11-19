DGAP-DD: AKASOL AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Felix
Last name(s): von Borck

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Senior Key Account Manager Sales and co-founder



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AKASOL AG


b) LEI

529900ZMVBM4A9UBTH42 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2JNWZ9


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
69.80 EUR 69800.00 EUR
68.80 EUR 68800.00 EUR
69.90 EUR 8038.50 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
69.33 EUR 146638.50 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-17; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: FRAA














Language: English
Company: AKASOL AG

Landwehrstrasse 55

64293 Darmstadt

Germany
Internet: www.akasol.com





 
