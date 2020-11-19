DGAP-Adhoc: Michael Eberhardt to become new CEO of SNP SE - Dr. Michael Drill as Chairman of the Board of Directors elected

Michael Eberhardt to become new CEO of SNP SE - Dr. Michael Drill as Chairman of the Board of Directors elected


Heidelberg, November 19, 2020: The Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE decided in its meeting today to appoint Michael Eberhardt as the new CEO with effect from December 1, 2020. In addition to his current functions as COO, Michael Eberhardt will assume additional responsibility for the areas of strategy, product development and communication. The Board of Directors also elected Dr. Michael Drill as the new Chairman of the Board in this meeting.

 



