DGAP-Adhoc: Michael Eberhardt to become new CEO of SNP SE - Dr. Michael Drill as Chairman of the Board of Directors elected
2020. november 19., csütörtök, 19:22
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Michael Eberhardt to become new CEO of SNP SE - Dr. Michael Drill as Chairman of the Board of Directors elected
Heidelberg, November 19, 2020: The Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE decided in its meeting today to appoint Michael Eberhardt as the new CEO with effect from December 1, 2020. In addition to his current functions as COO, Michael Eberhardt will assume additional responsibility for the areas of strategy, product development and communication. The Board of Directors also elected Dr. Michael Drill as the new Chairman of the Board in this meeting.
Contact Investor Relations
SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Dossenheimer Landstraße 100
|69121 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
|Fax:
|+49 6221 6425 20
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@snpgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
|WKN:
|720370
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1149491
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1149491 19-Nov-2020 CET/CEST
