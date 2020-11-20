





20.11.2020 / 16:41







Report Type: Annual financial report





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021



Address:



Report Type: Annual financial report of the group





Language: German



Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021



Address:



Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)





Language: German



Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021



Address:

