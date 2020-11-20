DGAP-AFR: Aareal Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

Aareal Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021

Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/2020/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021

Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/2020/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021

Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/2020/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 31, 2021

Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/2020/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021

Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/investorenportal/finanzinformationen/finanzberichte/archiv/


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 12, 2021

Address: https://www.aareal-bank.com/en/investors-portal/finance-information/financial-reports/archiv/













Language: English
Company: Aareal Bank AG

Paulinenstr. 15

65189 Wiesbaden

Germany
Internet: www.aareal-bank.com





 
