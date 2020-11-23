DGAP-AFR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die MTU Aero Engines AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.07.2021

Ort: https://www.mtu.de/de/investor-relations/publikationen-events/finanzberichte/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.07.2021

Ort: https://www.mtu.de/investor-relations/publications-events/financial-reports/













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: MTU Aero Engines AG

Dachauer Straße 665

80995 München

Deutschland
Internet: www.mtu.de





 
