DGAP-AFR: MTU Aero Engines AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG
2020. november 23., hétfő, 11:52
Hiermit gibt die MTU Aero Engines AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:
Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)
Sprache: Deutsch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.07.2021
Ort: https://www.mtu.de/de/investor-relations/publikationen-events/finanzberichte/
Sprache: Englisch
Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.07.2021
Ort: https://www.mtu.de/investor-relations/publications-events/financial-reports/
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|MTU Aero Engines AG
|Dachauer Straße 665
|80995 München
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.mtu.de
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1149926 23.11.2020
