Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback - 8th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 16 November 2020 until and including 22 November 2020, a number of 337,461 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 9 September 2020, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 28 September 2020.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume of shares

Weighted average price

16.11.2020

86,477

23.0543

17.11.2020

64,500

23.2457

18.11.2020

63,300

23.6707

19.11.2020

62,669

23.9078

20.11.2020

60,515

24.7752



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 28 September 2020 until and including 22 November 2020 amounts to 13,202,054 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 23 November 2020

Siemens Energy AG

The Executive Board