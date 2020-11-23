Notification in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 3 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraphs 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 - share buyback- 2nd Interim Report

On November 09, 2020 Aurubis AG commenced the share buyback started by way of the notification of November 06, 2020 in accordance with Article 5, Paragraph 1(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2, Paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Between November 16 and November 20, 2020, a total of 6,875 shares (ISIN DE0006766504) were bought back.

The acquisition of the shares served the sole purpose of fulfilling obligations relating to an employee stock option plan within the meaning of Article 5, Paragraph 2(c).

The buyback was implemented via the XETRA trading system of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the lead of a bank which decided on the timing of the acquisition of the shares independently of Aurubis AG.

In the period from November 16, 2020 to November 20, 2020 the daily number of shares bought back, weighted average share price and aggregated volume totaled:

Date

Total number of shares



bought back

Weighted average share



price (EUR)

Aggregated volume



(EUR)

16.11.2020

1,375

64.1600

88,220.00

17.11.2020

1,375

64.1520

88,209.02

18.11.2020

1,375

62.5200

85,965.00

19.11.2020

1,375

61.5600

84,645.00

20.11.2020

1,375

63.4800

87,285.00









Total

6,875

63.1744

434,324.02



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back program since November 09, 2020 through, and including, November 13, 2020 amounts to 13,750.

The single transactions effected within one day have been published at www.aurubis.com.

Hamburg, November 2020

Aurubis AG

The Executive Board