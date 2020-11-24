





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Igor

Nachname(n):

Iraeta Munduate



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft





b) LEI

529900DBX574P554QO57



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0006464506





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

39,30 EUR





4323,00 EUR



39,30 EUR





4323,00 EUR



39,30 EUR





4323,00 EUR



39,30 EUR





4323,00 EUR



39,30 EUR





7860,00 EUR



39,30 EUR





4323,00 EUR



39,30 EUR





4323,00 EUR



39,30 EUR





3930,00 EUR



39,30 EUR





393,00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

39,30 EUR





38121,00 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-11-23; UTC+1





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Tradegate

MIC:

XGRM



