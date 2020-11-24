DGAP-DD: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft deutsch

2020. november 24., kedd, 14:41















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








24.11.2020 / 14:40




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Igor
Nachname(n): Iraeta Munduate

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft


b) LEI

529900DBX574P554QO57 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0006464506


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen















































Preis(e) Volumen
39,30 EUR 4323,00 EUR
39,30 EUR 4323,00 EUR
39,30 EUR 4323,00 EUR
39,30 EUR 4323,00 EUR
39,30 EUR 7860,00 EUR
39,30 EUR 4323,00 EUR
39,30 EUR 4323,00 EUR
39,30 EUR 3930,00 EUR
39,30 EUR 393,00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
39,30 EUR 38121,00 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-11-23; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGRM














24.11.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft

Leifheitstraße 1

56377 Nassau / Lahn

Deutschland
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



63683  24.11.2020 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum