1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Wolfgang
Nachname(n): Boyé

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

elumeo SE


b) LEI

391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A11Q059


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen

















Preis(e) Volumen
3,60 EUR 2818,80 EUR
3,72 EUR 606,36 EUR
3,50 EUR 5435,50 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
3,5457 EUR 8860,6600 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

2020-11-24; UTC+1


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse
MIC: XETR














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: elumeo SE

Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b

10999 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.elumeo.com





 
