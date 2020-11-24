DGAP-AFR: Siemens Energy AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. november 24., kedd, 16:03







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Siemens Energy AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Siemens Energy AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








24.11.2020 / 16:03



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Siemens Energy AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 07, 2020

Address: http://www.siemens-energy.com/finanzpublikationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: December 07, 2020

Address: http://www.siemens-energy.com/financial-publications

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: December 07, 2020

Address: http://www.siemens-energy.com/finanzpublikationen


Language: English

Date of disclosure: December 07, 2020

Address: http://www.siemens-energy.com/financial-publications













24.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG

Otto-Hahn-Ring 6

81739 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1150326  24.11.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1150326&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum