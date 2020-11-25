





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















25.11.2020 / 07:00









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Stefan

Last name(s):

Gaiser



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

TeamViewer AG





b) LEI

3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2YN900





b) Nature of the transaction

Discretionary order to sell up to 60% of the shares which will be settled in connection with a preceding investment contract on 1 December 2020 (see notification dated 5 October 2020). The sale of these up to 530,868 shares is predominantly intended to cover for taxes and costs; all trading venues and OTC; no trading during closed periods of the company; expiry date 30 June 2021.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

not numberable





not numberable







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-24; UTC+1





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



