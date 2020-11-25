DGAP-AFR: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2020. november 25., szerda, 10:25







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








25.11.2020 / 10:25



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2021

Address: https://www.commerzbank.de/de/hauptnavigation/aktionaere/publikationen_und_veranstaltungen/unternehmensberichterstattung_1/index.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2021

Address: https://www.commerzbank.de/en/hauptnavigation/aktionaere/publikationen_und_veranstaltungen/unternehmensberichterstattung_1/index.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group


Language: German

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2021

Address: https://www.commerzbank.de/de/hauptnavigation/aktionaere/publikationen_und_veranstaltungen/unternehmensberichterstattung_1/index.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: March 24, 2021

Address: https://www.commerzbank.de/en/hauptnavigation/aktionaere/publikationen_und_veranstaltungen/unternehmensberichterstattung_1/index.html

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 04, 2021

Address: https://www.commerzbank.de/de/hauptnavigation/aktionaere/publikationen_und_veranstaltungen/unternehmensberichterstattung_1/index.html


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 04, 2021

Address: https://www.commerzbank.de/en/hauptnavigation/aktionaere/publikationen_und_veranstaltungen/unternehmensberichterstattung_1/index.html













25.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft

Kaiserstraße 16

60311 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.commerzbank.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1150485  25.11.2020 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1150485&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum