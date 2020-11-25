



fashionette AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilization measures

















25.11.2020 / 17:45









NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DISCLOSURE. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS DISCLOSURE.

25 November 2020

fashionette AG

Disclosure in accordance with Article 5 para. 4 lit. (b) and para. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 para. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures

Following the pre-stabilisation announcement dated 20 October 2020, the stabilisation manager mentioned below has informed fashionette AG, Düsseldorf, Germany, (contact person: Daniel Raab; phone: +49 (0)211 17607828) that stabilisations (within the meaning of Article 3 para. 2 lit. (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation) have taken place with respect to the offer of the following securities as indicated below:

The Securities:



Issuer:

fashionette AG

Guarantor (if applicable):

N/A

Aggregate nominal amount of the offer



(excluding over-allotment option):

3,200,000

Description:

Ordinary shares with no par value



ISIN DE000A2QEFA1

Offer price:

EUR 31.00





Stabilisation:



Stabilisation manager:

Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers Aktiengesellschaft

Existence, maximum size of



the over-allotment option:

405,000 ordinary shares with no par value

Stabilisation marketplace:

Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Xetra (XETR)







Stabilisations:

Trade date and time

Purchase (P)/ Sale (S)

Nominal value

(pieces)

Execution price (0.0000)

Currency code (ISO 4217)

Market place (MIC (ISO 10386))

17.11.2020

P

137

30.2500

EUR

XETR

12:34:47











17.11.2020

P

164

30.2000

EUR

XETR

12:34:47











17.11.2020

P

199

30.1500

EUR

XETR

12:34:47











17.11.2020

P

500

30.2500

EUR

XETR

12:35:03











17.11.2020

P

400

30.0000

EUR

XETR

12:35:17











17.11.2020

P

100

30.0000

EUR

XETR

13:03:16











17.11.2020

P

500

29.6000

EUR

XETR

17:36:07











17.11.2020

P

500

29.6000

EUR

XETR

17:36:07











17.11.2020

P

1,000

29.6000

EUR

XETR

17:36:07











18.11.2020

P

588

29.9000

EUR

XETR

09:02:09











18.11.2020

P

412

29.6000

EUR

XETR

09:04:24











18.11.2020

P

374

29.6000

EUR

XETR

09:06:03











18.11.2020

P

136

30.0000

EUR

XETR

09:06:41











18.11.2020

P

164

29.9500

EUR

XETR

09:06:41











18.11.2020

P

90

29.3000

EUR

XETR

09:24:20











18.11.2020

P

626

29.6000

EUR

XETR

09:24:20











18.11.2020

P

10

29.3000

EUR

XETR

09:25:06









,

18.11.2020

P

400

29.3000

EUR

XETR

10:22:59











18.11.2020

P

101

29.1000

EUR

XETR

10:23:04











18.11.2020

P

200

29.1000

EUR

XETR

10:48:13











18.11.2020

P

50

29.1000

EUR

XETR

12:16:23











18.11.2020

P

200

29.6000

EUR

XETR

17:36:12











19.11.2020

P

100

29.7000

EUR

XETR

09:11:43











19.11.2020

P

164

29.9000

EUR

XETR

09:12:20











19.11.2020

P

36

30.0000

EUR

XETR

09:12:20











19.11.2020

P

500

29.7000

EUR

XETR

09:12:20











19.11.2020

P

795

29.1000

EUR

XETR

11:38:18











19.11.2020

P

205

29.1000

EUR

XETR

11:38:23











19.11.2020

P

65

29.0000

EUR

XETR

11:38:26











19.11.2020

P

400

29.0000

EUR

XETR

11:47:06











19.11.2020

P

131

29.0000

EUR

XETR

11:47:06











19.11.2020

P

404

29.0000

EUR

XETR

11:47:39











20.11.2020

P

2,000

28.9500

EUR

XETR

11:56:18











20.11.2020

P

2,000

28.9500

EUR

XETR

11:57:38











20.11.2020

P

1,000

29.0000

EUR

XETR

11:59:37











20.11.2020

P

2,000

28.9500

EUR

XETR

11:59:37











20.11.2020

P

5,000

29.0000

EUR

XETR

12:02:51











20.11.2020

P

3

28.7000

EUR

XETR

12:02:54











20.11.2020

P

2,000

29.0000

EUR

XETR

12:03:03











20.11.2020

P

1,317

29.0000

EUR

XETR

12:03:19











20.11.2020

P

2,850

29.0000

EUR

XETR

12:06:37











20.11.2020

P

100

29.5000

EUR

XETR

12:26:33











20.11.2020

P

500

29.2000

EUR

XETR

13:24:16











20.11.2020

P

1,000

29.8000

EUR

XETR

17:36:16











23.11.2020

P

49

29.8500

EUR

XETR

16:37:20











23.11.2020

P

201

29.8000

EUR

XETR

16:37:20











23.11.2020

P

1,500

30.5000

EUR

XETR

17:36:02











24.11.2020

P

1,000

30.5000

EUR

XETR

17:33:31











24.11.2020

P

1,500

30.5000

EUR

XETR













Sum



Aggregated

volume (pieces)

Weighted price

Currency code (ISO 4217)







33,671

29.3693

EUR





Important notice

This disclosure is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or subscribe for, or the announcement of a forthcoming offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, or the announcement of a forthcoming solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for, ordinary shares with no par value of fashionette AG ("Company" and its ordinary shares with no par value, "Shares") in the United States of America including its territories or possessions, any state or the District of Columbia (together, "United States") or in any other jurisdiction.

The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act. The Company does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering of Shares in the United States.

The Company has not authorized any offer of securities to the public in any Member State of the European Economic Area ("EEA"), except in the Federal Republic of Germany ("Germany"). With respect to any Member State of the EEA other than Germany and with respect to the United Kingdom (each a "Relevant State"), no action has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of Shares requiring publication of a prospectus in any Relevant State. As a result, the Shares may only be offered in Relevant States:

(i) to any legal entity which is a "qualified investor" in the meaning of Article 2 lit. e) of the Prospectus Regulation; or

(ii) in any other circumstances falling within Article 1 para. 4 of the Prospectus Regulation.

For the purpose of this disclosure, the expression "offer of securities to the public" means the communication in any form and by any means of sufficient information on the terms of the offer and the Shares to be offered so as to enable the investor to decide to exercise, purchase or subscribe for the Shares and the expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended.

Any such investor will also be deemed to have represented and agreed that any Shares acquired by it in the contemplated offering of Shares have not been acquired on behalf of persons other than such investor. This disclosure does neither constitute an offer of securities to the public nor a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation.

In the United Kingdom, this disclosure and any other materials in relation to the Shares are only being distributed to, and are only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this disclosure relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, "qualified investors" (as defined in Article 86 para. 7 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("Financial Promotion")) and who are (i) persons having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of "investment professionals" in Article 19 para. 5 of the Financial Promotion Order 2005 ("Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within Article 49 para. 2 lit. (a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This disclosure is directed only at relevant persons. Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this disclosure and should not act or rely on it. Any investment activity to which this disclosure relates will only be available to and will only be engaged with, relevant persons. No action has been taken by the Company that would permit an offer of Shares or the possession or distribution of this disclosure or any other offering or publicity material relating to such Shares in any jurisdiction, except for Germany, where action for that purpose is required.

Neither this disclosure nor any copy of it may be taken or transmitted, directly or indirectly, into the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa. This disclosure does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe nor shall it (or any part of it) or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract therefore. The offer and the distribution of this disclosure and other information in connection with the listing and offer in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law.

The offered Shares have already been sold.