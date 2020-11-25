DGAP-DD: AKASOL AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Felix
Last name(s): von Borck

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Senior Key Account Manager Sales and co-founder



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

AKASOL AG


b) LEI

529900ZMVBM4A9UBTH42 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2JNWZ9


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)
















































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
72.00 EUR 8784.00 EUR
72.00 EUR 1224.00 EUR
72.00 EUR 28800.00 EUR
72.00 EUR 14400.00 EUR
72.00 EUR 2880.00 EUR
72.00 EUR 2880.00 EUR
72.00 EUR 14400.00 EUR
72.00 EUR 7200.00 EUR
72.00 EUR 3600.00 EUR
72.00 EUR 2160.00 EUR
72.00 EUR 1800.00 EUR
72.00 EUR 1224.00 EUR
72.00 EUR 2520.00 EUR
72.00 EUR 50400.00 EUR
72.00 EUR 36000.00 EUR
72.00 EUR 3600.00 EUR
72.00 EUR 3600.00 EUR
72.00 EUR 3600.00 EUR
72.00 EUR 3600.00 EUR
72.00 EUR 2304.00 EUR
72.00 EUR 1224.00 EUR
72.00 EUR 163800.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
72.00 EUR 360000.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2020-11-24; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: AKASOL AG

Landwehrstrasse 55

64293 Darmstadt

Germany
Internet: www.akasol.com





 
