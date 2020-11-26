



Corporate News

NFON AG publishes interim report and confirms growth course in 2020

- Recurring revenues grow significantly by around 25% compared to the previous year

- At 88%, recurring revenues account for a very high share of total revenue

- Important milestone reached with more than 500,000 extensions installed at customer sites

- Increased working from home drives digitalisation of business communication further along

- Strategic focus remains clearly on dynamic growth

- EBITDA increase of around EUR 7 million underscores high earnings potential

Read the complete quarterly statement as of 30 September 2020 in the latest issue of NFON Clouds Magazine.

LINK

Munich, 26 November 2020 - NFON AG (together with its subsidiaries "NFON" or the "company"), the only pan-European cloud PBX provider (telephone system from the cloud), published its quarterly statement as of 30 September 2020 today. With its growth course, NFON impressively underscores that it is hitting the nerve of the times with its communication solutions from the cloud. Comprehensive information on the positive business development as well as interesting background information on the topics of Portugal as a development location, NFON Partner Day or Digital Youth are available as of today in the latest NFON Clouds magazine "Communication - an idea by NFON" on the company"s website. The final figures can also be found on NFON AG"s website .

Based on the final figures for the first nine months of 2020, NFON significantly increased its recurring revenues by 24.7% to EUR 43.7 million (9M 2019: EUR 35.0 million). Total revenue increased by 19.2% to EUR 49.4 million (9M 2019: EUR 41.5 million). Thus, the share of recurring revenues in total revenue increased further to 88.4% (9M 2019: 84.5%). At 508,265, the number of seats installed at customer sites was 17.7% higher than on the previous year"s reporting date (30 September 2019: 431,935). This means the number of seats has more than doubled since the beginning of 2018 and forms a very solid basis for further growth in the future.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to EUR 9.77 in the 2020 reporting period (9M 2020: EUR 9.71) and is mainly attributable to increasing work from home and the resulting higher call volume. The increased ARPU and the very high share of recurring revenues as well as the associated improved gross profit had a correspondingly positive impact on the development of earnings. At the same time, expenses for travel and marketing activities, for example, were lower than last year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 1.8 million in the first nine months of 2020 (9M 2019: EUR -5.6 million) and improved by around EUR 7 million compared to the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA even improved to EUR 2.5 million (9M 2019: EUR -4.2 million).

"By posting a 25% increase in recurring revenues, we maintained our high growth momentum in 2020 and are benefitting from the increasing digitalisation of business communication. At the same time, we recorded an extraordinary increase in earnings, which demonstrates the high earnings potential of NFON"s business model. It is also clear that we want to become the number 1 for cloud telephony in Europe and that NFON"s strategic focus is therefore on growth and gaining further market share," concluded Hans Szymanski, CEO and CFO of NFON AG.

For 2020 as a whole, the company expects to achieve a growth rate of between 17% and 19% for the seat base. In terms of recurring revenues, the Management Board expects a growth rate of between 22% and 26% for 2020. The high growth rate of recent years will thus be maintained. The share of recurring revenues in total revenue is expected to be between 85% and 90%.

in EUR thousands

9M 2020

9M 2019

Change

Q3 2020

Q3 2019

Change

Total revenue

49,439

41,467

19.2%

16,669

15,139

10.1%

Recurring revenues

43,706

35,042

24.7%

15,011

12,623

18.9%

Share of recurring revenues to total revenue

88.4%

84.5%



90.1%

83.4%



Non-recurring revenues

5,733

6,425

-10.8%

1,658

2,517

-34.1%

Share of non-recurring revenues to total revenue

11.6%

15.5%



10.0%

16.6%



Cost of materials

10,075

9,775

3.1%

3,242

3,729

-13.1%

Gross profit

39,364

31,692

24.2%

13,427

11,411

17.7%

Gross profit margin

79.6%

76.4%



80.6%

75.4%



Personnel expenses

20,859

18,341

13.7%

6,534

6,375

2.5%

Other operating expenses

17,258

19,253

-10.4%

6,000

7,037

-14.7%

of which marketing expenses

4,995

6,044

-17.4%

1,801

2,101

-14.3%

of which



selling expenses

6,027

4,864

23.9%

2,052

1,859

10.4%

EBITDA

1,807

-5,618

n/a

985

-1,817

n/a

Adjusted EBITDA1

2,511

-4,191

n/a

1,156

-1,545

n/a

ARPU blended in EUR2

9.77

9.71

0.6%

9.66

9.62

0.4%

Growth in seats



(30 September)

508,265

431,935

17.7%









1 Adjusted for the retention bonus, stock options, AOC capital increase expenses, M&A expenses, DTS acquisition expenses

2 Based on the average number of seats per month in each year

Investor Relations Contact

NFON AG



Sabina Prüser



Head of Investor Relations



+49 89 45300 134

sabina.prueser@nfon.com

Media Contact

NFON AG



Thorsten Wehner



Vice President Public Relations



+49 89 45300 121

thorsten.wehner@nfon.com

About NFON AG

Headquartered in Munich, NFON AG is the only pan-European cloud PBX provider - counting more than 40,000 companies across 15 European countries as its customers. With Cloudya, NFON offers an easy-to-use, independent and reliable solution for advanced cloud business communications. Further premium and industry solutions complete the portfolio in the field of cloud communications. With our intuitive communications solutions, we enable European companies to improve their work a little, every single day. NFON is the new freedom in business communication. https://corporate.nfon.com/de/

