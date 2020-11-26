



DGAP-News: Centogene NV





/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous













CENTOGENE Expands Express COVID-19 Antigen Testing to Frankfurt Airport

















26.11.2020 / 08:30









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CENTOGENE Expands Express COVID-19 Antigen Testing to Frankfurt Airport

CENTOGENE"s antigen tests are now available at Frankfurt Airport, following the successful launch of rapid, high-quality COVID-19 antigen tests at Hamburg Airport



This validated antigen test enables a result within two and a half hours, and further expands on the Company"s well-established range of COVID-19 PCR test solutions already available at four German airports



CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, November 26, 2020 - Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, announced today that the company"s SARS-CoV-2 antigen tests are now available at CENTOGENE"s test center at Frankfurt Airport.

Dr. Volkmar Weckesser, Chief Information Officer at CENTOGENE, said, "Following the successful launch of our validated COVID-19 antigen testing solution at Hamburg Airport earlier this month, we are excited to now be expanding our offering to Frankfurt Airport, one of Germany"s largest air traffic hubs. This will provide test center visitors with a time-sensitive COVID-19 testing offer, in addition to our successfully deployed RT-PCR tests. We are committed to the health and safety of our society, and these services will play a fundamental role in helping to minimize further outbreaks."

The newly offered COVID-19 antigen tests will be followed up by CENTOGENE"s PCR tests at no extra cost should a sample initially come back positive. Samples are analyzed in one of the Company"s laboratories, and the test results are available as usual via CENTOGENE"s COVID-19 Test Portal.

Dr. Weckesser added, "We are committed to spearheading corona-free travel as part of our COVID-19 test strategy. We are pleased that we can now offer this express test option, which plays an important role in reopening industries, economies, and communities."

Antigen Test Solution

Under the existing partnership between CENTOGENE and Fujirebio, Fujirebio provides a steady supply of Lumipulse G SARS-CoV-2 Ag assays running on fully automated CLEIA-based LUMIPULSE G1200 instruments. Sample collection is performed by CENTOGENE via the usual oropharyngeal swabs, with the analysis of the samples performed at CENTOGENE test laboratories. The LUMIPULSE G1200 instruments are integrated part of the existing sophisticated automated CENTOGENE workflow that ensures fast and direct delivery of results to customers on their smartphones or digital devices.

The Lumipulse G SARS-CoV-2 Ag assay is used on a LUMIPULSE G system for quantitative measurement of SARS-CoV-2 antigen in human nasopharyngeal swab fluid or saliva. It is used as an aid in the diagnosis of a SARS-CoV-2 infection and utilizes proven CLEIA (chemiluminescent enzyme immunoassay) technology.

About CENTOGENE

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Our goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using our extensive rare disease knowledge, including epidemiological and clinical data, as well as innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on our real-world data repository with over 3.6 billion weighted data points from approximately 570,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of August 31, 2020.

The Company"s platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients" blood samples. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve our pharmaceutical partners" ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of August 31, 2020, the Company collaborated with over 40 pharmaceutical partners covering over 45 different rare diseases.

Important Notice and Disclaimer

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that express the Company"s opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. Examples include discussion of our strategies, financing plans, growth opportunities and market growth. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "seek," "project" or "expect," "may," "will," "would," "could" or "should," the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward looking statements are based on management"s current beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company. However, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks, uncertainties and other variable circumstances, such as negative worldwide economic conditions and ongoing instability and volatility in the worldwide financial markets, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations, possible changes in current and proposed legislation, regulations and governmental policies, pressures from increasing competition and consolidation in our industry, the expense and uncertainty of regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, our reliance on third parties and collaboration partners, including our ability to manage growth and enter into new client relationships, our dependency on the rare disease industry, our ability to manage international expansion, our reliance on key personnel, our reliance on intellectual property protection, fluctuations of our operating results due to the effect of exchange rates or other factors. Such risks and uncertainties may cause the statements to be inaccurate and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Many of these risks are outside of the Company"s control and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those it thought would occur. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update any such statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

For further information, please refer to the Risk Factors section in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 23, 2020, Form 6-K containing our financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on June 15, 2020 and other current reports and documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). You may get these documents by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.

Media Contact:

CENTOGENE



Ben Legg



Corporate Communications

press@centogene.com

MC Services AG



Anne Hennecke / Susanne Kutter



+49 (0) 211 529252 22 / +49 (0) 211 529252 27

centogene@mc-services.eu