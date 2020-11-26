DGAP-Ad-hoc: TubeSolar AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase





TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar AG decides on announced capital increase with subscription rights - Major shareholder guarantees the capital increase in full





26-Nov-2020 / 10:54 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad-hoc announcement

Publication of insider information under Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN AND AUSTRALIA

TubeSolar AG decides on announced capital increase with subscription rights - Major shareholder guarantees the capital increase in full

Augsburg, November 26, 2020 - The Executive Board of TubeSolar AG (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4, Düsseldorf Stock Exchange), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, today passed a resolution to implement the previously announced capital increase against cash contributions, making partial use of the authorised capital 2019.

As part of the capital increase, the share capital of TubeSolar AG is to be increased by a nominal amount of up to EUR 1,000,000 to up to EUR 11,000,000. The up to 1,000,000 new shares will be offered to shareholders for subscription at a ratio of 10 (existing shares) to 1 (new share) in a public offering at a subscription price of EUR 6.00 per new share. The new shares are retroactively entitled to dividends as of January 1, 2020.

The proceeds from the capital increase will be used in particular to finance the development of highly automated production and the further growth of TubeSolar AG, including a possible acquisition of an equity interest.

The Executive Board of TubeSolar AG expects the securities prospectus, which has already been submitted to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), to be approved promptly. The securities prospectus containing detailed information and risk information on the subscription offer will be published on the TubeSolar AG website at www.tubesolar.de immediately after approval.

The subscription offer of the cash capital increase is to be published immediately after the approval of the securities prospectus. The subscription period runs for a fortnight from the day after the announcement of the subscription offer. Following the rights offering, unsubscribed shares will be offered to selected investors by way of a private placement. The major shareholder of TubeSolar AG guarantees the capital increase in full and will assume all new shares not subscribed by shareholders in the rights offering and not placed with other investors in the private placement following the rights offering.

Notifier:



Reiner Egner, Member of the Executive Board of TubeSolar AG, Berliner Allee 65, 86153 Augsburg

About TubeSolar AG



As a spin-off, TubeSolar AG has taken over the laboratory production of OSRAM/LEDVANCE in Augsburg and acquired the patents of LEDVANCE and Dr. Vesselinka Petrova-Koch. TubeSolar AG has been using this patented technology since 2019 to develop and manufacture photovoltaic thin-film tubes that are assembled into modules and whose properties open up additional applications in solar power generation compared to conventional solar modules. The technology is to be used primarily in the agricultural sector and will span agricultural production areas. Over the next few years, it is planned to expand production in Augsburg to an annual production capacity of 250 MW.

Service



website: www.tubesolar.de



Investor Relations contact:



Maximilian Fischer, mailto: m.fischer@tubesolar.de



max Equity Marketing GmbH, Marienplatz 2, 80331 Munich, Germany, Tel.: +49 89 13928890

Important notice



This announcement and the information contained herein does not constitute an offer or an invitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer may be restricted. The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with the securities regulatory authorities of any state of the United States. The securities may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration and reporting requirements of the United States securities laws and in compliance with all other applicable United States laws. The Company does not intend to register its shares under the Securities Act or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This communication does not constitute an offer document or an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom to which Section 85 of the U.K. Securities Exchange Act applies. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and should not be construed as a recommendation to any person to subscribe for or purchase any securities in the offer. This document is only being distributed to (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom; (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments within the meaning of section 19(5) of the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000; and (iii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments within the meaning of section 19(5) of the U.K. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth companies, unincorporated associations and other entities falling within Article 49 (2) (a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons are referred to herein as "Relevant Persons"). Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The actual future results and developments concerning the company may therefore differ substantially from the expectations and assumptions expressed here due to various factors. These factors include, in particular, changes in the general economic situation and the competitive situation, risks arising from developments in the financial markets, exchange rate fluctuations and changes in national and international laws and regulations, particularly with regard to tax laws and regulations, as well as other factors. The company assumes no obligation to update the statements contained in this release.