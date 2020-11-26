



Corporate News

26 November 2020

CLIQ Digital further upgrades 2020 sales and EBITDA outlook / Inclusion in MSCI Index

CLIQ Digital AG (CLIQ.DE, ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3, WKN: A0HHJR), a leading digital lifestyle company, which provides streaming entertainment services to consumers worldwide with unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content, is pleased to announce that FY 2020 gross revenue and EBITDA are now likely to exceed €105m and €15m respectively.

The upward revision of CLIQ Digital"s revenue and earnings outlook is due to stronger than expected current trading. The company is performing better this year, largely on the back of the U.S. business continuing to show convincing growth but also thanks to European sales picking up once again. One of the driving success factors remains the fundamental shift from media buying via affiliate partners to CLIQ Digital"s own in-house teams.

The underlying marketing spend is expected to come in above €33m and the Customer Base Value (CBV) is forecasted to be at least €34m.

In addition, CLIQ Digital is pleased to announce that as of 1 December 2020 the company will become a constitutent in the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index. The MSCI Global Micro Cap Index captures micro cap representation across 22 developed markets and CLIQ is one of twelve new German additions to the index.

Statement from Ben Bos, member of the Management Board:

"I am exceedingly proud of CLIQ"s fantastic development in 2020 and wish to extend Management"s sincere thanks to all CLIQ staffers for this exceptionally strong growth story, which already commenced way before the first Covid-19 effects took place. We are not - and have never been - a clear-cut profiteer of the Coronavirus and prefer to rely on the strategic decisions we took and the way we market our products in the fast-growing world of streaming entertainment services. Our business has always evolved with content as well as new technologies and our success drivers are customer demand and satisfaction. We are very excited about the upcoming launch of the new content in our All-in-One product portfolio."





CLIQ Digital (www.cliqdigital.com) is a leading digital lifestyle company, providing consumers worldwide with streaming entertainment services. Members get unlimited access to music, audiobooks, games, sports and movie content. The core business of the Group is the online direct marketing of its streaming entertainment services to consumers globally. In 2019 CLIQ Digital realized over 90% of its sales in Europe and North America. CLIQ Digital"s headquarter is based in Dusseldorf and has offices in Amsterdam, London, Paris, Barcelona and Tequesta, Florida. The Group employs approximately 100 staff and is listed in the Scale (30) segment at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A0HHJR3).