1. Details of issuer

Name:

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Street:

Ströer Allee 1

Postal code:

50999

City:

Köln

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900MBF3N1ATE55378



2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights

X

Other reason:

conclusion of a pooling agreement



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Natural person (first name, surname): Udo Müller

Date of birth: 09 Jul 1962



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Dirk Ströer





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

26 Nov 2020



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

41.75 %

0.00 %

41.75 %

56576571

Previous notification

24.22 %

n/a %

24.22 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0007493991

12568218

11051973

22.21 %

19.54 %

Total

23620191

41.75 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %







0

0.00 %





Total

0

0.00 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %









0

0.00 %







Total

0

0.00 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

-Udo Müller

41.75 %

%

41.75 %

-ATLANTA Beteiligungen Verwaltungs GmbH

41.75 %

%

41.75 %

-ATLANTA Beteiligungen GmbH & Co. KG

41.75 %

%

41.75 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:

Group notification in accordance with sections 37 (1), 33 (1) sentence 1 WpHG (German Securities Trading Act). In accordance with section 34 (2) WpHG (German Securities Trading Act), the thresholds are exceeded by concluding a pooling agreement in which, inter alia, all persons named under section 8 are involved.





Date

26 Nov 2020



