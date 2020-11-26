DGAP-PVR: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

2020. november 26., csütörtök, 18:01







26.11.2020 / 18:01



Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Stimmrechtsmitteilung



1. Angaben zum Emittenten










Name: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA
Straße, Hausnr.: Ströer Allee 1
PLZ: 50999
Ort: Köln
Deutschland
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900MBF3N1ATE55378

2. Grund der Mitteilung








  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Aktien mit Stimmrechten
  Erwerb bzw. Veräußerung von Instrumenten
  Änderung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte
X Sonstiger Grund:
Abschluss eines Poolvertrags

3. Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen

Natürliche Person (Vorname, Nachname): Peter Nöthen
Geburtsdatum: 25.10.1966

4. Namen der Aktionäre

mit 3% oder mehr Stimmrechten, wenn abweichend von 3.

Dirk Ströer, Udo Müller

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung:

26.11.2020

6. Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile















  Anteil Stimmrechte
(Summe 7.a.)		 Anteil Instrumente
(Summe 7.b.1.+ 7.b.2.)		 Summe Anteile
(Summe 7.a. + 7.b.)		 Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG
neu 41,75 % 0,00 % 41,75 % 56576571
letzte Mitteilung n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Einzelheiten zu den Stimmrechtsbeständen

a. Stimmrechte (§§ 33, 34 WpHG)















ISIN absolut in %
  direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)		 direkt
(§ 33 WpHG)		 zugerechnet
(§ 34 WpHG)

0 23620191 0,00 % 41,75 %
Summe 23620191 41,75 %

b.1. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG












Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %



0 0,00 %
    Summe 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instrumente i.S.d. § 38 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG














Art des Instruments Fälligkeit / Verfall Ausübungs­zeitraum / Laufzeit Barausgleich oder physische Abwicklung Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in %




0 0,00 %
      Summe 0 0,00 %

8. Informationen in Bezug auf den Mitteilungspflichtigen




  Mitteilungspflichtiger (3.) wird weder beherrscht noch beherrscht Mitteilungspflichtiger andere Unternehmen, die Stimmrechte des Emittenten (1.) halten oder denen Stimmrechte des Emittenten zugerechnet werden.
X Vollständige Kette der Tochterunternehmen, beginnend mit der obersten beherrschenden Person oder dem obersten beherrschenden Unternehmen:

















Unternehmen Stimmrechte in %, wenn 3% oder höher Instrumente in %, wenn 5% oder höher Summe in %, wenn 5% oder höher
-Peter Nöthen 41,75 % % 41,75 %
-LION Media Verwaltungs GmbH 41,75 % % 41,75 %
-LION Media GmbH & Co. KG 41,75 % % 41,75 %

9. Bei Vollmacht gemäß § 34 Abs. 3 WpHG

(nur möglich bei einer Zurechnung nach § 34 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG)


Datum der Hauptversammlung:

Gesamtstimmrechtsanteile (6.) nach der Hauptversammlung:






Anteil Stimmrechte Anteil Instrumente Summe Anteile
% % %

10. Sonstige Informationen:

Konzernmitteilung gem. §§ 37 Abs. 1, 33 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG. Die Schwellenüberschreitung erfolgt nach § 34 Abs. 2 WpHG durch Abschluss eines Poolvertrags, an dem unter anderem alle unter 8. genannten Personen beteiligt sind. 


Datum

26.11.2020














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer Allee 1

50999 Köln

Deutschland
Internet: www.stroeer.com





 
