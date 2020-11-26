

Medios AG acquires Cranach Pharma GmbH; issue of 4,180,000 new Medios shares; significant increase in sales expected in 2021 to over €1 billion



Berlin, 26 November 2020 - Medios AG ("Medios") today concluded a purchase agreement with BMSH GmbH for the acquisition of the specialized pharmaceutical wholesaler Cranach Pharma GmbH ("Cranach"), Hamburg. Cranach focuses on pharmaceuticals in the fields of neurology, hemophilia, endocrinology as well as ophthalmology, rheumatology and oncology. The acquisition of Cranach is intended to enable Medios to position itself more strongly as a full-service provider in the Specialty Pharma sector. As a result, group sales of Medios in the 2021 financial year will increase significantly year-on-year to over €1 billion. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, are expected to increase to around €36 million and consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT), adjusted for extraordinary expenses*, to around €30 million. In 2019, Cranach achieved sales of around €503 million, an EBITDA of around €16.3 million and an EBT of around €15.3 million and expects a slight increase in sales and earnings for 2020.



There has already been a long-standing business relationship between Medios and Cranach; BMSH GmbH as current owner of Cranach also already holds a stake in Medios AG. As consideration for Cranach Pharma GmbH, 4,180,000 new Medios shares will be issued, which will be created from authorized capital within a capital increase against contribution in kind. This is approximately 20.6% of the share capital after implementation of the capital increase. The purchase price for Cranach thus amounts to roughly €120.8 million based on a share price of approximately €28.90 per Medios share. This will increase the share capital of Medios AG from €16,084,991 to €20,264,991. These new shares are subject to staggered lock-up periods of up to 24 months. In addition, Medios will provide funds of approximately €30 million in the course of the acquisition of Cranach in order to strengthen working capital and finance further growth.



The implementation of the acquisition is subject to approval by the German Federal Cartel Office. The closing of the transaction is planned for the first quarter of 2021.



*EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBT is defined as net earnings before income taxes. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBT are each adjusted for extraordinary expenses for stock options, M&A activities and amortization of the customer base.







Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About Medios AG



Medios AG is one of the leading Specialty Pharma companies in Germany. As a specialist for the provision of Specialty Pharma drugs to patients, GMP-certified provider of patient-specific therapies and innovative analytical methods, Medios covers substantial elements of the supply chain in this field and follows the highest international quality standards. Usually, Specialty Pharma drugs are high-priced medicines for rare and/or chronic diseases. Patient-specific therapies are, for example, infusions that are compiled and produced on the basis of individual diseases and parameters like body weight and surface. In the field of drug safety, NIR spectroscopic analysis methods (NIR: Near infrared) are used to distinguish marketable finished drugs from drug counterfeits. It is Medios" aim to provide integrated solutions along the value chain to partners and clients, thereby ensuring an optimal pharmaceutical care for patients.



Medios AG is Germany"s first publicly listed Specialty Pharma company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8, DE000A288821) are listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard). The Company is listed in the SDAX selection index.



