



DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG





/ Key word(s): Personnel













DIC Asset AG Expands Senior Management of GEG

















27.11.2020 / 07:30









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release

DIC Asset AG Expands Senior Management of GEG

Tim Van den Brande to become Managing Director of GEG in 2021



Focus on expansion of international investor base in Institutional Business



Frankfurt am Main, 27 November 2020. DIC Asset AG (ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4) will further intensify its focus on institutional investors and has appointed Tim Van den Brande as new member of the Management Board of GEG German Real Estate GmbH toward this end. As Managing Director, starting early next year, he will focus on institutional investor fundraising and on opening up new market opportunities in the asset management business.

Most recently, Tim Van den Brande served as Head of Institutional Capital Raising for the regions France, Benelux and Asia-Pacific with the Munich-based asset manager KGAL, launching the company"s first international investment fund for renewable energies with a volume of c. EUR 750 million and playing a leading role in internationalizing the investor base, among other responsibilities.

In previous positions, he worked in several international investment banks, including as Head of France and Benelux for Kleinwort Benson in Munich and London, and as Executive Director for JP Morgan in London. Here, too, the focus of his work was on structuring and placing investment concepts in the area of real assets. Tim Van den Brande obtained a Master of Science in Management from the emlyon Business School in Lyon.

"We are delighted to have been able to recruit an internationally connected expert in fundraising for investment products who will join our effort to continue the dynamic growth of our asset management business," commented Christian Bock, the Chief Institutional Business Officer (CIBO) of DIC Asset AG.

About DIC Asset AG:

With more than 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 189 assets with a combined market value of c. EUR 8.7 billion under management.

Taking an active asset management approach, DIC Asset AG employs its proprietary, integrated real estate management platform to raise capital appreciation potential company-wide and to boost its revenues.

In its Commercial Portfolio division (EUR 2.1 billion in assets under management), DIC Asset AG acts as proprietor and property asset holder, and thus generates revenues both from the management of the assets and through the value optimisation of its own real estate portfolio.

In its Institutional Business division (EUR 6.6 billion in assets under management), which operates under the name GEG German Estate Group, DIC Asset AG generates income by structuring and managing investment vehicles with attractive dividend yields for national and international institutional investors.

DIC Asset AG has been SDAX-listed since June 2006.

IR Contact DIC Asset AG:



Peer Schlinkmann



Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Neue Mainzer Strasse 20



D-60311 Frankfurt am Main



Phone +49 69 9454858-1492

ir@dic-asset.de